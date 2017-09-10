Browns Stand With Police, Military During Anthem In Show Of Unity Prior To Opener

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – A dozen Browns players realized that their message on Aug. 21, which saw them kneel in prayer during the national anthem, got lost in the anger from many who found it to be distasteful and disrespectful.

They made their point clear Sunday afternoon prior to their 21-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers: we’re all in this together.

“We love our police department and our military and everything they do for us, and we respect what they do,” head coach Hue Jackson said. “We showed that today, and we showed that we are all together in this.”

After meeting with ownership and local leaders, including Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams, the Browns ran out of the tunnel joined by Cleveland police, first responders and military members in a sign of unity and solidarity.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” left tackle Joe Thomas said. “I think doing that shows the unity that this team is trying to promote between our football team and first responders, military, police and hopefully show a positive effort to move forward and to try to make America a better place for everybody.”

Before the anthem the team played a short video on the FirstEnergy Stadium scoreboards promoting their message of unity.

“What we kind of did before the game of everybody coming together is the point we’re trying to make – equality for everyone, everyone being in it together and pointing to the issues and saying if we work together we can fix those things,” cornerback Jason McCourty said. “I think that’s what our video was about. That’s what our message was about and the actions that we did.

“Hopefully good can come from it and other people can see it and see what is trying to come across. That’s what kneeling and praying before the game in the preseason, that’s what it was about.”

Moments later the entire team, joined by owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, locked arms with members of Cleveland’s police force, first responders and military members as they stood on the sideline for the anthem.