Browns Notes: Kenny Britt’s Starting Job In Jeopardy After ‘Inexcusable’ Drop

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Hue Jackson didn’t mince words Monday when it came to receiver Kenny Britt’s dropped pass early in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Britt was wide open over the middle on a second-and-19 from their own 22 when rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer threw the ball right off of his hands. Two plays later, the Browns punted after the drop cost them a big gain, fresh set of downs and opportunity to position themselves to cut into the 21-10 deficit at the time.

“Obviously Kenny dropped the ball in the open field,” Jackson said. “We’ve seen players do that before. Some of the great ones have dropped balls, but you can’t do that to a young quarterback because he needs guys to make as many plays for him as they can in that situation. I think Kenny gets that. He knows that’s inexcusable. He has to make that play.”

Jackson indicated that he might consider taking Britt out of the starting lineup next Sunday at Baltimore.

“Let’s see where we go this week. Let’s see what we’re doing this week. Let’s find out,” Jackson responded when asked if he’s considering pulling Britt. “You’re saying he’s starting this week. We don’t know that. So let’s see where we are this week and go from there.”

The Browns signed Britt to a 4-year, $32.5 million contract this offseason.

Tough D – Jackson praised the defensive effort he saw Sunday against a prolific Steelers offense.

Cleveland’s defense held Pittsburgh to 35 yards rushing while forcing 6 punts, 3 3-and-out series, 5-13 on third down and an interception.

“I think our defense held their own,” Jackson said. “They did an outstanding job all day.”

Injury Report – Right guard Kevin Zeitler suffered a thumb injury Sunday. Jackson doesn’t think it is serious and they’ll “work through it this week.”