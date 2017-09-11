Browns Rookie DE Myles Garrett Vows Not To Return Too Soon From High Ankle Sprain

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Unfortunately Myles Garrett has been here before.

Sidelined with a high ankle sprain suffered last Wednesday during practice, Garrett remains in a walking boot on his right leg still waiting for his opportunity to show the NFL why he was the top pick in the draft.

“It is feeling better, and I will just be back as soon as possible,” Garrett said Monday, a day after watching his teammates lose 21-18 to the Steelers.

“It is rough, but I know that when I come back, I am going to be a boost to my defense,” Garrett said. “I am going to do whatever I can to make a difference.”

Garrett, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury, knows he has to resist the urge to come back too quickly.

“I do. Knowing myself, I want to get out there as soon as possible,” Garrett said. “I want to test my limits. I want to go out there and play right away, but I know that I will be hurting the team and myself if I go out there too soon.”

While Garrett has been through this before, every injury is different. Last year Garrett sprained his left ankle and missed 2 weeks at Texas A&M before returning to the field where he played through the pain for the remainder of the season.

As a result, prior to the draft with the extent of that injury unknown, Garrett came under criticism for a drop in production defensively and some analysts even questioned his motor and whether or not he took plays off in his final year with the Aggies that saw him finish with 8.5 sacks. He finished with 32.5 for his 3-year career.

“I think this one is a little bit lesser than the one I had before so just making sure I take my time and fully recover and don’t get out there too quickly,” Garrett said.

Garrett is spending his days rehabbing and doing his best to stay in shape as well watching film so he’ll be able to hit the ground running when he does get back on the field.

“Whatever I can to keep my body in shape,” Garrett said. “When I am not doing that, watching film on the next opponent, trying to get my guys ready because if I can’t play, I have to make sure they have full knowledge of who they are going up against.”

Despite the loss Sunday to Pittsburgh, Garrett learned a lot just watching. And he liked most of what he saw from his teammates.

“I really learned that we can stop the run,” Garrett said. “We can go out there and stand firm against anybody. We have to get after the passer a little bit more, and we have to get some more sacks and a little bit more disruption and pressure back there. I feel like I can help.”