Zimmer To Have Surgery On Break In Hand

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Indians rookie center fielder Bradley Zimmer will undergo surgery on Tuesday in New York to fix a broken fourth metacarpal on his left hand, the team announced.
There is no timetable for his return.
Zimmer injured the hand during a head-first slide into first base on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles at which point O’s first baseman unintentionally stepped on the rookie’s left hand.
Through 101 games, Zimmer is slashing .241/.307/.385 with 15 doubles, 2 triples and 8 home runs.