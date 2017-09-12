Cleveland Cavaliers Announce 2017-18 Promotional Schedule

The following is a press release from the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have announced their 2017-18 promotional schedule that features a great line up of fan-favorite giveaways and unique theme nights at The Q throughout the season. Single game tickets for the Cavs three preseason home games and all 41 regular season home games go on sale Thursday, September 14th at 2:00 p.m. only at Cavs.com/tickets.

PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY HIGHLIGHTS

The excitement begins at The Q when the Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers tip off the 2017-18 regular season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, October 17th at 8:00 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night Cavs T-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic to wear proudly during the nationally televised game on TNT.

This season’s fan giveaways will feature the Cavaliers new modernized branding and logos. On January 2nd vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, to assist with a Cleveland winter, fans will enjoy a warm Cavs Winter Hat presented by Phantom Fireworks featuring the new Cavs shield logo. A Cavs T-shirt presented by FirstEnergy will help unite the crowd when the Golden State Warriors visit Cleveland’s home court for the January 15th Martin Luther King Jr. holiday game.

Fans can also look forward to two Cavs player bobblehead giveaways, the first on March 1st vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, and the second on March 19th vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (players to be revealed at later date). Those in attendance at the Cavs vs. Toronto Raptors matchup on March 21st will receive a Cavs Shield Logo Travel Pillow presented by State Farm to represent the Cavs everywhere.

Additional giveaways at The Q will include:

Cavs Schedule and Car Magnet presented by State Farm – October 24th vs. Chicago Bulls

presented by State Farm – October 24th vs. Chicago Bulls Cavs Youth Growth Chart (for youth fans 14 and under) – November 17th vs. LA Clippers

– November 17th vs. LA Clippers Annual Cavs Sword Yearbook – November 22nd vs. Brooklyn Nets

– November 22nd vs. Brooklyn Nets 12″x17” Player Fathead Decals – November 28th vs. Miami Heat; December 2nd vs. Memphis Grizzlies; December 6th vs. Sacramento Kings

– November 28th vs. Miami Heat; December 2nd vs. Memphis Grizzlies; December 6th vs. Sacramento Kings Cavs Rally Towel presented by Sal’s Heating and Cooling & American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning – December 14th vs. LA Lakers

presented by Sal’s Heating and Cooling & American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning – December 14th vs. LA Lakers Cavs Style Youth Socks (for youth fans 14 and under) – March 3rd vs. Denver Nuggets

– March 3rd vs. Denver Nuggets Panini Trading Cards – April 5th vs. Washington Wizards

– April 5th vs. Washington Wizards Special Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway presented by Discount Drug Mart, selected by Wine & Gold United Members – April 11th vs. New York Knicks

SPECIAL THEME NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

Throughout 2017-18, the Cavs will host new and returning theme nights at The Q focused on community giving, health awareness and special NBA initiatives.

The Cavs will continue to support community needs with their annual Holiday Toy Drive presented by Step2 at five home games between November 24th to December 9th, and the Harvest for Hunger Food Drive over three games between March 19th to March 23rd.

The always popular Postgame Fan Free Throw experience returns to The Q and will be held several times throughout the season, including each Sunday home game, offering all fans the opportunity to take the court postgame to shoot a free throw like a pro.

Now a franchise tradition, the 16th Annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart concludes the regular season on Wednesday, April 11th when the Cavs host the New York Knicks at The Q. During this signature celebration the Cavaliers will thank the best fans in the NBA for their season-long support by giving away over $1 MILLION in prizes!

Additional theme nights at The Q include:

Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio – October 21st vs. Orlando Magic

presented by Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio – October 21st vs. Orlando Magic Hoops for Troops presented by Ohio CAT – November 7th vs. Milwaukee Bucks

presented by Ohio CAT – November 7th vs. Milwaukee Bucks Cavs Youth Sports Night – November 17th vs. LA Clippers

– November 17th vs. LA Clippers Black Heritage Celebration – February 3rd vs. Houston Rockets; February 22nd vs. Washington Wizards; February 25th vs. San Antonio Spurs

– February 3rd vs. Houston Rockets; February 22nd vs. Washington Wizards; February 25th vs. San Antonio Spurs Fit As a Pro Night presented by Medical Mutual – January 18th vs. Orlando Magic; January 20th vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

presented by Medical Mutual – January 18th vs. Orlando Magic; January 20th vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot Night – January 28th vs. Detroit Pistons

– January 28th vs. Detroit Pistons Chinese New Year Celebration – February 27th vs. Brooklyn Nets

– February 27th vs. Brooklyn Nets Jr. Cavs Night – March 3rd vs. Denver Nuggets

– March 3rd vs. Denver Nuggets Los Cavs Noche Latina presented by Crown Royal – March 5th vs. Detroit Pistons

presented by Crown Royal – March 5th vs. Detroit Pistons Colon Cancer Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic & Fight Colorectal Cancer – March 30th vs. New Orleans Pelicans

presented by Cleveland Clinic & Fight Colorectal Cancer – March 30th vs. New Orleans Pelicans Sustainability Night presented by Republic Services – April 3rd vs. Toronto Raptors

presented by Republic Services – April 3rd vs. Toronto Raptors Autism Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s and Autism Speaks Northeast Ohio – April 5th vs. Washington Wizards

To view the most up-to-date promotional schedule, visit Cavs.com/Tickets.

All promotional giveaway items and theme nights are subject to change. More details about specific giveaways and theme nights will be released prior to each date.