Cleveland Indians Announce 2018 Schedule

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have announced their 2018 regular season schedule, which will begin on March 29th in Seattle against the Mariners. The team’s home opener will come April 6th against the Kansas City Royals.

The 2016 American League Champions will take on the National League Central Division in Interleague Play, including home games against the Chicago Cubs (April 24-25), Milwaukee Brewers (June 5-6), Cincinnati Reds (July 9-11) and Pittsburgh Pirates (July 23-25). The Indians also will play interleague road games against the Milwaukee Brewers (May 8-9), Cubs (May 22-23), St. Louis Cardinals (June 25-27) and Reds (Aug. 13-15).

Following their first homestand, the Indians will take on the Minnesota Twins in San Juan, Puerto Rico in a two-game series from April 17th to the 18th.

See the entire schedule here.

