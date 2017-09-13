Browns Notes: RG Kevin Zeitler Due Back Thursday Or Friday Following Procedure On Right Thumb

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Kevin Zeitler did not practice Wednesday after undergoing a procedure on his right thumb this week.

The Browns are hopeful that Zeitler will return Thursday or Friday and head coach Hue Jackson expects him to play Sunday in Baltimore.

“I think Kevin will be up and ready to go,” Jackson said.

Zeitler, who had x-rays right after the game Sunday, suffered the injury during the 21-18 loss to the Steelers and was wearing a cast Wednesday as he worked on the side during the portion of practice open to reporters.

“He might have to wear some protective piece over his hand, but he is not going to miss any time. I do know that,” Jackson said.

The Browns signed Zeitler to a 5 year, $60 million contract, including a $12 million signing bonus and $31.5 million of the deal guaranteed as a free agent from the Cincinnati Bengals this past offseason.

Rise and Shine – Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is an early riser. Kizer said Wednesday he likes to get to the facility by 5 a.m. to begin his day.

“I’m absolutely a crack of dawn guy,” Kizer said. “I do my best work in the morning.”

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise considering that Jackson also likes to get to the office first thing in the morning.

“I can’t let him beat me in the building,” Jackson joked. “We are all here. This is part of the process for him. I guarantee he wasn’t a crack-of-dawn guy before, but that has changed. He is a stay-late-at-night guy, too.”

Kizer tries to get to bed around 8:45-9:00 every night.

No Shade From Big Ben – Ben Roethlisberger loves rubbing it in when he beats the Browns, especially since the team passed on him in the 2004 NFL Draft.

After improving to 21-2 as a starter against them Sunday, Roethlisberger didn’t do that on Wednesday when he was asked if he tried to take advantage of the fact that Joe Haden wasn’t in the Browns’ secondary anymore.

“Well playing against him for as long as I have, always know where he was,” Roethlisberger told reporters in Pittsburgh. “Him not being out there, you know one of the best in the business, isn’t out there anymore but that’s a really good defense. That team is going to surprise a lot of people, I’m glad we played them Week One.”

Streaking Indians – The historic 21-game win streak that the Indians are on hasn’t gone unnoticed in Berea.

Jackson sounded a bit jealous when asked about it moments after the final out was recorded Wednesday setting a new American League record and tying the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest win streak in modern baseball history.

“I will take half of that right now,” Jackson said. “They have done an outstanding job and my hat is off to them. Everything they have done, they are on their way back again. They have great management. They have done a great job acquiring other players. They are what it is all about.

“This city is rocking now, there is no question. We have had the Cavs, we have the Indians – Come on Browns, let’s go.”

The win streak by the Indians has inspired the latest Browns troll job on Twitter. After every Indians win fans and media members have been posting how long it’s taken the Browns to match the Indians’ current streak total.

Injury Report – DNP: DE Myles Garrett (ankle), RG Kevin Zeitler (right thumb/hand), Joe Thomas (knee/rest); LIMITED: DT Danny Shelton (knee); FULL: DL Caleb Brantley (finger), WR Kenny Britt (knee), RB Duke Johnson (chest), TE Randall Telfer (knee)