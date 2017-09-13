Browns WR Kenny Britt On Key Drop Sunday: ‘Even Hall Of Famers Drop Balls’

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns paid Kenny Britt $32.5 million to show their young receiving corps the professional way to do things, on and off the field.

So far, Britt is failing in both arenas.

Early in the fourth quarter Sunday with the Browns trailing 21-10 rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer found him wide open over the middle on a second-and-19 from their own 22 but the ball went right off of Britt’s hands. Two plays later the Browns punted.

“I’m not talking about it. Y’all are talking about it. It’s been behind me,” Britt said Wednesday. “Nine years in the league. You don;t get there for no reason. Even Hall of Famers gonna drop balls.”

Britt sat at his locker, glued to his phone while being peppered with questions about the dropped pass, the possibility of him being pulled as a starter which was insinuated by head coach Hue Jackson on Monday and how he thought rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer fared in his regular season debut.

“Should I? It’s earned,” Britt said in response when asked about Jackson’s comment Monday that the drop was “inexcusable” and he might not start Sunday as a result. “You earn that spot, right?

“I’ve earned everything that I’ve gotten in my life.”

Britt was unaware of Jackson saying that it wasn’t guaranteed he would start against the Ravens.

“To tell the truth, I didn’t know that until y’all came over and told me about it,” Britt said.

He also didn’t seem concerned.

“Things happen,” Britt said.

During the portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday Britt, who took his helmet off several times, was last in line for reps during individual and positional drills.

Britt’s drop has been magnified because he only was targeted 3 times Sunday, he finished the day with 1 catch for 13 yards, the fact that they trailed by 11 at the time and his contract.

“I think it’s magnified because we were down in the game,” Britt said. “We need all the plays, especially being down a couple points

Sure, Britt dropped a critical pass and took heat for it. Welcome to life as a professional athlete, but how he conducts himself behind the scenes isn’t much better than what we’ve seen on the field since his arrival.

Last week as reporters spoke to fellow receiver Ricardo Louis, Britt sat at his locker providing commentary throughout the Q & A session with Louis. On Wednesday, he walked by as Louis was being interviewed and let loose a few profanities.

Britt has 310 catches for 4,894 yards and 30 touchdowns in 105 games spanning 9 seasons for his career.

There’s a lot of football to be played and Britt still has an opportunity to provide an impact, but he’s off to a rocky start.