LeBron James Sends His Congratulations To The Indians

Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is definitely a Cleveland Indians fan.

On Wednesday, after the Cleveland Indians’ won their 21st straight game, LeBron took to his Uninterrupted platform to make a short video congratulating the Indians.

James’ mentioned that he once had a historic 27-game winning streak himself (set with the Miami Heat in 2013), the third longest in NBA history.

‘The King’ also expressed interest in coming to an Indians’ game soon, and shouted out young stud SS Francisco Lindor.

LeBron – we’ll see you at the park soon!

