LeBron James Sends His Congratulations To The Indians

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is definitely a Cleveland Indians fan.
On Wednesday, after the Cleveland Indians’ won their 21st straight game, LeBron took to his Uninterrupted platform to make a short video congratulating the Indians.
James’ mentioned that he once had a historic 27-game winning streak himself (set with the Miami Heat in 2013), the third longest in NBA history.
PHOTOS: Indians Extend Win Streak To 21 Games
‘The King’ also expressed interest in coming to an Indians’ game soon, and shouted out young stud SS Francisco Lindor.
LeBron – we’ll see you at the park soon!