Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Praises Hue Jackson’s Ability To Develop Rookie Quarterbacks

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – While there is hope that DeShone Kizer may be the long lost answer at quarterback for the Browns, one thing is clear: the rookie from Notre Dame is in good hands.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praised Browns head coach Hue Jackson on Wednesday during a conference call with Cleveland reporters about his ability to develop quarterbacks.

“We have a lot of respect for Hue Jackson,” Harbaugh said. “Hue had Joe [Flacco] as a rookie, had [Bengals QB] Andy Dalton as a rookie. Nobody has more knowledge or has had more success with developing rookie quarterbacks than Hue Jackson has had as a coach. We have seen it firsthand. That is what we expect from DeShone Kizer.”

Kizer had a solid debut Sunday in a 21-18 loss to the Steelers that saw him complete 20 of 30 passes for 22 yards with a touchdown, interception and rating of 85.7. Kizer, who was sacked 7 times, also ran for a score.

Flacco didn’t see any of Kizer’s debut and hasn’t paid it much attention as he prepares to face the Browns Sunday in Baltimore but he remembers Jackson and the help he received from him his rookie year back in 2008.

“He was a part of a good team we had here early in my career,” Flacco said. “He was a very emotional guy and gets you ready to play in a very confident way. He allows you to go out there and play fast, and free, and wants you to go out there and play with emotion and let it all go. I think that his coaching style and his offensive philosophy allows the quarterback to do that.”

Earlier this week Jackson said that Kizer gives the Browns, who have started 27 different quarterbacks since 1999, “hope” for the future.