Zac Jackson: I Think DeShone Kizer Has The Shoulders To Lead The Browns, Both Physically And Mentally

Zac Jackson of The Athletic joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the Cleveland Browns.

Zac talked about what has impressed him from DeShone Kizer so far, if Kenny Britt is already a failure, and how different Baltimore’s defense will be for Kizer after Pittsburgh.

Plus, Jackson told us who’s to blame for Isaiah Crowell’s poor performance against the Steelers, how long Myles Garrett should sit out, if the Browns should be favored against Indianapolis in 2 weeks, and how Jabrill Peppers is being rotated in the game.

