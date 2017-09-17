Growing Pains: Ravens Feast On Rookie QB DeShone Kizer, Browns In 24-10 Win

BALTIMORE (92.3 The Fan) – DeShone Kizer might give Hue Jackson hope, but first come the growing pains.

And they were painful Sunday.

Kizer threw 3 interceptions and missed 4 offensive series due to a migraine Sunday as the Ravens forced 5 turnovers en route to a 24-10 win at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kizer completed 15 of 31 passes for 182 yards and 3 interceptions and was strip-sacked by Ravens edge rusher Terrelle Suggs in his second NFL start, which will be chalked up to a crash course in the NFL.

Backup quarterback Kevin Hogan had to come on in relief of Kizer and he completed 5 of 11 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and interception while leading a pair of scoring drives that resulted in the 10 points Cleveland scored.

Ball Hawks – The Ravens defense forced 5 turnovers Sunday for a second consecutive week including 4 more interceptions – 3 off of Kizer and 1 from Hogan giving them 8 picks through 2 games.

Mr. 10,000 – Joe Thomas hit the 10,000 snap plateau Sunday early in the first quarter on the first play of the Browns’ second offensive series. Running back Isaiah Crowell ran for 9 yards on the play and the Browns had the ball removed from the game.

5k Watch – Receiver Kenny Britt entered the day 106 yards shy of 5,000 receiving yards for his career but once again he was a non factor.

Britt caught 1 pass for 2 yards and was shaken up on Kizer’s third interception when he got blasted by Ravens linebacker Matt Judon. He also appeared to give up on a deep ball from Kizer in the first half that almost was intercepted.

Hollywood Premiere – Rashard Higgins had a big day, less than 24 hours after being elevated from the practice squad. Higgins caught 7 passes for 95 yards in the loss.

Six of the Browns’ seven inactives remained the same this week with 1 minor surprise – receiver Kasen Williams, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Sept. 3, sat in favor of Higgins.

Injuries – Linebacker Jamie Collins (evaluated for a concussion), quarterback DeShone Kizer (migraine but he returned), receiver Corey Coleman (hand).