DeShone Kizer Departs With Migraine, Returns Sunday Against Ravens

BALTIMORE (92.3 The Fan) – Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was unable to continue midway through the second quarter due to a migraine.

The migraine cleared early in the third quarter and he returned at the 8:19 mark of the third quarter with the Browns trailing 21-10. Cleveland started at their own 14 following a 63-yard punt from Ravens punter Sam Koch.

Kizer completed 6 of 11 passes for 81 yards with an interception before he departed. He was also strip-sacked by Ravens linebacker Terrelle Suggs.

The Ravens took a 14-0 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by former Browns running back Terrance West and Joe Flacco’s 9-yard TD toss to running back Javorius Allen.

Kevin Hogan relieved Kizer and led the Browns on a 5-play, 83-yard drive capped by a 23-yard touchdown to rookie tight end David Njoku to make it 14-7. The score was set up by a 49-yard catch and run by tight end Seth DeValve from Hogan.

Hogan also led a field goal drive to pull the Browns within 21-10.