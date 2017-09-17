Indians Activate Kipnis, Will Start In CF

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Jason Kipnis experiment in center field started behind closed doors when Bradley Zimmer suffered a break in his hand, but it will officially start Sunday against the Royals.

The former college outfielder is getting his first career major league start in the outfield, as he looks to fill the spot through the post-season.

Indians President Chris Antonetti said the team will just be looking for a sense of comfort from Kipnis as a decision point for whether or not he will play the position in the post season.

“Is he able to take efficient routes to close on balls? Most guys are comfortable going side-to-side. The challenging ones are when you have to come in and go back, especially as you approach the wall going back,” Antonetti said. “But he’s a good athlete. If you watch Kip go to the line or to the stands on pop ups at second base, he’s exceedingly good at that. He continues to take balls off the bat and had done that before the last couple weeks.”

Kipnis is only expected to play a portion of the game.