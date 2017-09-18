Browns Notes: Myles Garrett Not Ruled Out This Week But Andrew Luck Is

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is progressing and head coach Hue Jackson won’t rule him out just yet for this week’s game at Indianapolis.

“I’m not going to do that yet,” Jackson said. “Obviously, we are getting closer, but how close we are I don’t know that for sure. I think we are getting closer to him having the opportunity to be back out there.”

Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain on his right ankle after a teammate stepped on him during practice on Sept. 6, 4 days before the 21-18 season opening loss to the Steelers.

As of Monday afternoon Garrett, who did make the trip to Baltimore, remains in a walking boot on his right foot but Jackson hopes Garrett will be able to do more this week before ruling him out.

“We will see where that is by Wednesday,” Jackson said.

Luck Out – Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis against the Browns.

Colts head coach Chuck Pagano confirmed the news Monday and announced that Jacoby Brissett will start for a second straight week.

Luck remains sidelined with a shoulder injury and the team isn’t sure when he will play this season.

Different Feeling – This year’s 0-2 start feels different to Jackson than last year’s that spiraled into an 0-14 mark before miraculously winning on Christmas eve to avoid 0-16.

“We are 0-2, but the feel in the building, the feel with our football team is nothing like I felt a year ago,” Jackson said.

It marks the second straight year, 7th time in last 10 years and the 10th in 19 seasons since returning in 1999 the Browns are 0-2 but their next 3 games come against teams that are also winless: the Colts, Bengals and Jets.

One For The Trophy Case –Browns tight end David Njoku made sure he got the football from his first touchdown catch Sunday and he plans to put it in his personal trophy case at home.

Njoku gut by the Ravens secondary and made a nice adjustment in the end zone to catch the ball from quarterback Kevin Hogan, who threw it toward the sideline.

After the catch Njoku jumped in the air with his legs elevated and a hand on the back of his helmet as he spiked the ball into the turf. Njoku calls the spike a ‘Chief slam.’ After the game Njoku received plenty of congratulatory calls and text messages from family and friends for the score.

Injury Report – WR Corey Coleman (hand-surgery-out TBD), LB Jamie Collins (concussion protocol)