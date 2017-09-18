Browns WR Corey Coleman Has Surgery On Broken Hand Monday, Out Undetermined Amount Of Time

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – For the second straight year Browns receiver Corey Coleman will miss significant time after breaking his right hand during Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore.

He underwent surgery Monday head coach Hue Jackson announced.

“It’s unfortunate but those things happen,” Jackson said. “The guy’s worked so hard getting ready for the season but these things happen in football. We [just have to have] the next man up mentality.”

Last year Coleman broke his right hand during practice just 3 days after catching 5 passes for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a Week 2 loss to the Ravens in Cleveland. The injury, which did not require surgery, cost him 6 weeks of his rookie season.

“Its the same hand, different bone,” Jackson said.

Coleman suffered the injury with 13:15 remaining in the fourth quarter following a collision with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphery on a deep ball from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer down the near sideline, which fell incomplete as Coleman went to the ground.

Jackson isn’t sure how long Coleman will be out until after the results from the surgery are in.

The Browns will look for help at the position but Jackson expects that the void should be filled internally.

“There’s nothing magical that’s going to happen,” Jackson said. “I know that Sashi and his team will do everything they can to see if there’s someone else that can help us but I don’t look at it that way. I think the guys that are on our football team have to step up and play just like we saw Rashard [Higgins] go out there and play extremely well [Sunday] and do some things and who’s going to be the next guy that steps up and makes something happen.”

Coleman, who had 5 catches for 53 yards and a TD last week against the Steelers, finished the afternoon with just 1 catch on 7 targets for 9 yards.

“I think he was getting better, there’s no question about that,” Jackson said. “You know, and he was definitely heading in the right direction, so it’s unfortunate. It almost feels like, I know to him, the same time, different year, around the same time, here comes the injury and it’s unfortunate. But it’s something we go through and get through it.”

In addition to the injury to Coleman, linebacker Jamie Collins is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after suffering one Sunday.