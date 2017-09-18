Carman And Lima Present “The Browns Blame Game” For Week 2

Every Monday after a Browns loss, Ken Carman And Anthony Lima go over moments from the game and assign blame for each failure.

Here are this week’s questions

  1. Who is to blame for the Browns lack of success in the running game? 21 carries for 93 yards as a team
  2. Who is to blame for the DeShone Kizer Interceptions? 3 total
  3. Who is to blame for Baltimore’s TD pass at the end of the first half?
  4. Who is to blame for Kizer’s migraines?
  5. Who is to Blame for allowing Joe Flacco to dink and dunk his way to 217 yards and 2 TD on 25 of 34 attempts?
