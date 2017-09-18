Carman And Lima Present “The Browns Blame Game” For Week 2

Every Monday after a Browns loss, Ken Carman And Anthony Lima go over moments from the game and assign blame for each failure.
Here are this week’s questions
- Who is to blame for the Browns lack of success in the running game? 21 carries for 93 yards as a team
- Who is to blame for the DeShone Kizer Interceptions? 3 total
- Who is to blame for Baltimore’s TD pass at the end of the first half?
- Who is to blame for Kizer’s migraines?
- Who is to Blame for allowing Joe Flacco to dink and dunk his way to 217 yards and 2 TD on 25 of 34 attempts?