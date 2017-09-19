Cavaliers Extend Partnership With Cleveland Clinic

Independence, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that they have extended their relationship with the Cleveland Clinic with a new, multi-year agreement.

The Clinic will continue to provide health care for the team and also continue to hold the naming rights to the Cavs’ training facility in Independence. The no. 2-ranked hospital in the country according to U.S. News & World Report has served as the team’s official healthcare provider since 1993.

“The Cavaliers’ longtime relationship with Cleveland Clinic has thrived for over 20 years because of our shared values to perform and deliver at the very highest level and a mutual commitment to serve our Northeast Ohio community,” Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski said.

The announcement was made on the 10th anniversary of the opening of Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Komoroski also referred to the facility and medical staff as a “point of competitive separation.”

The Cavaliers will open training camp next week.