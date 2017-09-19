Cleveland Connection: The Ohio Civil Rights Commission

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission is the primary educator and enforcer of Ohio’s Laws Against Discrimination. We strive to be professional, competent and fair to our clients and all Ohio citizens as we educate the public and investigate claims of discrimination. It is our responsibility to be a strong force in promoting positive human relations among our diverse population. We value employees for commitment, skills and creativity. We provide a work environment based on empowerment, respect for others and honesty. We create a culture where daily learning is valued and opportunities for professional growth and training are provided. We incorporate technological innovations and processes in achieving our mission. Click HERE for more info.
Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.
Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.