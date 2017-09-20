Browns Notes: Myles Garrett Out Of Walking Boot, Rides Bike Wednesday

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is on the mend.

Garrett is out of the walking boot – at least that appears to be the case.

He walked through the locker room without it and then rode the stationary bike during the portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday, a sure sign that he has begun the process to returning to the field.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson would not rule Garrett out for Sunday’s game in Indianapolis against the 0-2 Colts.

Garrett suffered the high ankle sprain during practice when a teammate inadvertently stepped on his lower right leg on Sept. 6 and has missed the first 2 games of the season as a result.

Full Roster – The Browns filled the roster spot opened with receiver Corey Coleman landing on injured reserve Tuesday by signing defensive back Reggie Porter off of the Ravens’ practice squad Wednesday.

Porter is a rookie out of Utah who was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent. Porter spent the first 2 weeks of the season on Baltimore’s practice squad. He recorded 16 pass break-ups and two interceptions in 36 collegiate games.

Injury Report – DNP: DE Myles Garrett (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (concussion), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), LT Joe Thomas (knee/rest)