Indians Shut Brantley Down For A Week

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have shut down outfielder Michael Brantley from all running activity for 7-to-10 days according to the team.
The decision comes after Brantley received a second opinion from foot and ankle specialist Dr. Thomas Clanton in Vail, Colorado on Monday. A press release says that Dr. Clanton confirmed Brantley is dealing with a deltoid ligament sprain with ankle synovitis.
Brantley will be reevaluated to determine whether or not he is ready for land-based running after that 7-to-10 day span.
The All-Star has been running on an Alter-G treadmill, a non-weight bearing machine, while continuing to swing and throw.