Indians Shut Brantley Down For A Week

By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Michael Brantley

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians have shut down outfielder Michael Brantley from all running activity for 7-to-10 days according to the team.

The decision comes after Brantley received a second opinion from foot and ankle specialist Dr. Thomas Clanton in Vail, Colorado on Monday. A press release says that Dr. Clanton confirmed Brantley is dealing with a deltoid ligament sprain with ankle synovitis.

Brantley will be reevaluated to determine whether or not he is ready for land-based running after that 7-to-10 day span.

The All-Star has been running on an Alter-G treadmill, a non-weight bearing machine, while continuing to swing and throw.

More from Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live

Listen