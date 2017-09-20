Isaiah Crowell Feels He Can Help Browns With More Carries, Admits Contract On His Mind ‘All The Time’

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Browns running back Isaiah Crowell can’t stop thinking about his contract situation.

Or the amount of carries he’s getting – or not getting – on Sunday afternoons.

Crowell, who wants a long-term contract with the Browns but signed a $2.7 million second-round tender in the offseason, can be a free agent next March and his current situation is at the forefront of his thoughts.

“During the game, after the game, before the game, right now,” Crowell said. “All the time.”

Through 2 games, Crowell has 70 yards on 27 carries and he is waiting for an opportunity to finally get into a rhythm on gameday.

“I don’t feel that I’ve been, not this season, but I hope it comes,” Crowell said.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson has said multiple times this year that he is committed to running the ball but the scoreboard and game situations as a result of penalties or loss of yardage on previous plays have altered his plans in the first 2 weeks.

“I feel like I’m a great player and I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself,” Crowell said. “I feel like I can help my team be successful but I just control what I can control.”

Crowell was asked if he’s upset with the play calling.

“I wouldn’t say upset, but sometimes I question it,” Crowell said.

Crowell talked to Jackson this week about his carries, but was sure not to do it in a confrontational manner.

“He said that he wants to give me the ball and stuff like that,” Crowell said. “We didn’t go into depth about it. I just told him I feel like I’m a big time player who makes plays for the team and I kept it at that.”

With every passing play, Crowell sees dollar signs vanishing faster than the turf in front of him when he has the ball in open space.

The problem is he hasn’t found much open space through the first 2 games.

Crowell was held to 33 yards on 17 carries in a 21-18 loss to the Steelers with his longest carry going for just 6 yards. In Baltimore he totaled 37 yards, but on just 10 attempts.