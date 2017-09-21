Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson Defends DeShone Kizer, Process For Developing A Franchise Quarterback

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Whatever criticism rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has come under since Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Ravens, Browns head coach Hue Jackson isn’t having any of it.

As if he was sending a message to someone through the media room Thursday, Jackson emphatically defended Kizer’s tough outing in Baltimore that saw him throw 3 interceptions.

“Guys, every young quarterback goes through what he is going through,” Jackson said. “We want this guy to be our franchise quarterback. I stand behind this guy wholeheartedly. He is going to get better. This guy has played two games in the National Football League and we are already trying to compare what he does, or we act like he should be playing like Brett Favre or something. That is not going to happen.

“He is going to continue to get better each and every week. There are going to be dips sometimes, there is going to be a big high sometimes. I need to get him to play consistently over a period of time so our football team and our offense can play consistently.”

Jackson knows how difficult it is to groom a young quarterback on the job. He did it with Joe Flacco in Baltimore and Andy Dalton in Cincinnati.

Now he’s trying to do it in Cleveland with Kizer.

“I think this guy has what it takes,” Jackson said. “He is growing every day. He grew even through the negative last week. It’s not fun, but he is learning. He is learning that you guys are going to crucify him when things aren’t going well and he understands you guys are going to praise him when things do go well. That is part of it. That is part of this process for him, and he has to go through it. Do I like going through it? No. But I also like having a quarterback that we all feel comfortable with that potentially could be the guy for years to come in this organization.

“I think it is a process. Nobody likes to hear that word, but that is truth. That’s what it is.”

Kizer completed just 15 of 31 attempts for 182 yards and finished the game with a 27.3 rating in the loss at Baltimore. He was also responsible for a fourth turnover – a strip-sack courtesy of future Hall of Fame edge rusher Terrelle Suggs.

Sunday’s game was a reality check following a strong debut in Week 1 against the Steelers in which he threw for 222 yards with a touchdown, interception and 85.7 rating while rushing for another score.

Because the Browns have started 27 different quarterbacks since 1999 – 9 of them rookies – Jackson made it a point to explain in depth what Kizer is going through as if to make a preemptive strike against the intense microscope that fans and media put QBs under here.

“Let’s be honest, let’s think about where this young man has come from and what he is doing. He is playing with a bunch of men. He’s young. He’s 21 years old. He is leading an organization that hasn’t been what it needs to be. He’s surrounded by a ton of guys who, we haven’t won a ton of games, and he’s trying to uplift everything,” Jackson said. “There is a lot of pressure. Let’s just be honest, it is. He is trying to play at a peak level. He is trying to learn this offense, learn the language, adjust to some of the better defenses in the National Football League in the last two weeks, and then score points and throw the ball to guys that he hasn’t thrown the ball to every day. That is hard.

“You can say what you want, that is hard. That is not an excuse. That is a fact. That is OK because we understand that is part of it, and that is what I tell him every day. That is the way it goes. This is the National Football League. It is what you signed up for. You have to get it done. That is the challenge. We will get through it, and I think he is handling it extremely well. He doesn’t run from the mistakes, he doesn’t run from the things he needs to do better. None of us do, but again, we understand that we all want results. That is what this business is. It’s a results business.”

As long as Jackson is here, Kizer will get plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks, months and years to deliver those results.