Cleveland Connection: Lakewood Young Filmmakers Academy

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
Lakewood Young Filmmakers Academy
Lakewood Young Filmmakers Academy is a new concept in after school programming. Founded and taught by award winning film and TV producers, LYFA is dedicated to offering a safe, structured environment where aspiring young artists can learn the basics of filmmaking, meet new friends, have fun and feel comfortable. Courses include INTRO TO FILM, ACTING, DIRECTING, SCREENWRITING, EDITING and MORE! Click HERE for more info!
