Lindor Hits Another Homer, Indians Get 27th Win In 28 games

The record for most victories with only one loss is 29, set by the 1884 Providence Grays.
After hitting a two-run homer Wednesday night, Lindor came back with a game-winning, three-run homer in the fifth Thursday afternoon off Parker Bridwell (8-3) to break up a 1-1 game. It was his 32nd home run.
The victory was Cleveland’s 11th straight over the Angels, who have lost four of their last five overall in a struggling effort to overtake the Minnesota Twins for the final AL wild-card berth.
The Indians started right-hander Danny Salazar on Thursday, largely in an effort to see if he can be a viable postseason reliever. He went 2 2/3 innings, allowing the one run, two hits and three walks.
The victory went to Zack McAllister (2-2) who threw 1 1/3 innings of relief. Tyler Olson threw a scoreless ninth for his first career save.