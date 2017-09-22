Cleveland Indians Rookies Dress Up As Superheroes

It’s pretty common practice in late September for every MLB team to haze their rookies, in one way or another.
For the Indians this season, they made their rookies wear costumes of superheroes for their road trip from Los Angeles to Seattle.
The results are great, and quite frankly, pretty hilarious.
Here’s the breakdown:
Superman: Giovanny Urshela
Spiderman: Tyler Olson
Flash: Francisco Mejia
Thor: Mike Clevinger
The Hulk (a.k.a Yandy): Yandy Diaz
Iron Man: Ryan Merritt
Deadpool: Greg Allen
Black Hole: Nick Goody
Batman: Tyler Naquin
Captain America: Erik Gonzalez