Carmelo Anthony Officially Traded To Oklahoma City Thunder

The seemingly-endless debate as to whether Carmelo Anthony would join the Cleveland Cavaliers has finally ended.

ESPN has reported The New York Knicks have traded Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City will send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round 2018 draft pick to New York.

In 74 games played last year, Anthony, 33, averaged 22.4 points per game with nearly 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Over his 14-year career, Anthony, the 10-time All-Star, averages 24.8 points per contest.

