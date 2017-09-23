Carrasco, Hot In September, Looks To Cool Mariners

Thanks to a good bill of health among other factors, Carlos Carrasco has been quite the starter for the Cleveland Indians this season.
The 16 wins and 186 IP he’s collected are career highs, and after he starts this afternoon (Sept. 23) against the Seattle Mariners, he’ll have started the most games (31) in his 8-year tenure with the Indians.
Moreover, Carrasco, in four September starts, has allowed just 6 earned runs.
He’ll take the Safeco Field mound today (4:10 p.m. ET) in recent unfamiliar conditions – following an Indians loss. Last night’s (Sept. 22) 3-1 walk-off loss to the Mariners marked only the second Tribe loss in their last 29 games.
Still, the Indians, at 96-58, have the American League’s top record, and would have home field advantage in the AL playoffs in their pursuit of a second-straight league pennant. The Astros currently are 94-59 with a week left in the regular season.
Carrasco (16-6, 3.48 ERA overall) is 10-2 with a 2.71 ERA on the road this season, and he’s made one start against Seattle this year, allowing 3 runs and striking out seven. The Tribe lost the game, 3-1.
Seattle will start Andrew Moore (1-4, 5.40).