Browns, Colts Players Kneel In Response To Trump Calling For Players Who Protest To Be Fired

INDIANAPOLIS (92.3 The Fan) – After President Donald Trump called on NFL owners to fire players who protest during the national anthem, several Browns players knelt prior to Sunday’s game in Indianapolis.

In calling for players’ employment to be terminated, Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired.”

Over 20 Browns players locked arms and knelt while the rest of the team stood with their arms interlocked during the anthem Sunday in protest of Trump.

Among the players to take a knee were Isaiah Crowell, Jason McCourty, Jamar Taylor, Larry Ogunjobi, Ibraheim Campblell, Randall Telfer, James Burgess, Jabrill Peppers, Kenny Britt and Myles Garrett.

Several members of the Indianapolis Colts also took a knee during the anthem.

Less than 2 hours before kickoff running back Isaiah Crowell tweeted, “Military past and present & to those fallen we love & respect you, know this has nothin to do with your hard work, dedication & bravery. 💯”

Linebacker James Burgess, who started in place of Jamie Collins, who is out with a concussion, tweeted the strongest rebuke of Trump with a pair of tweets: “It’s sad that our president would say something like that .. how could someone who who essentially rules the world view people like that👎🏾” followed by: “Smh he let me down I was actually a trump supporter !! Son of B******* not cool got get out of the chair man 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾goes up to the man above.”

Prior to their preseason game against the Giants on Aug. 21, over a dozen Browns players knelt and prayed during the anthem in response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia during a neo-Nazi and white supremacist protest march in which Trump failed to denounce racism in the aftermath.

In the wake of the backlash their actions received, several Browns players engaged with Cleveland law enforcement officials prior to their regular season opener on Sept. 10 where they ran out of the tunnel with first responders and military members and locked arms with them during the anthem as a sign of respect and unity.

So far 17 NFL ownership groups released statements denouncing Trump’s comments, including Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam who referred to them as “misguided, uninformed and divisive.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks chose to remain in the locker room prior to their games for the anthem while players around the league chose to kneel during the anthem as a response to Trump’s inflammatory comments.