Browns Unable To Complete Comeback Against Colts, Lose 31-28

INDIANAPOLIS (92.3 The Fan) – Favored to win on the road for the first time in 2 years playing against a backup quarterback, the Browns at least avoided a major blowout.

After falling behind 28-7 in the first half, Cleveland outscored Indianapolis 21-3 in the second half to lose 31-28.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer struggled with accuracy, but he also didn’t get help at times from his receivers who combined to drop at least 6 passes.

Kizer finished the day 22 of 47 for 242 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. His rating was 50.1.

Receiver Kenny Britt, who dropped 2 passes Sunday, caught his first touchdown as a Brown – an incredible 1 handed effort while being dragged down in the end zone that drew a pass interference penalty. Britt also caught a 38-yard pass up the far sideline on a beautiful ball from Kizer.

Between the dropped passes, 32 interceptions and 4, that’s right 4 offensive pass interference penalties, it was a frustrating afternoon for Hue Jackson’s offense.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett had little trouble against the Browns’ defense – especially in the first half. Brissett completed 17 of 24 passes for 259 yards and a TD. He also ran for 2 scores.

Browns rookie safety Jabrill Peppers continued to play ‘angel’ 25, 30, 35 yards away from the line of scrimmage Sunday and it did nothing to save the Browns early.

Peppers whiffed on a would-be tackle of T.Y. Hilton that ended in a 61-yard touchdown and he was called for a 34-yard pass interference on the next Colts possession that set up the fourth touchdown of the day and a 28-7 defecit. Gregg Williams’ philosophy of trying to prevent deep balls and big pass plays with Peppers deep resulted in completions of 61 (TD), 34, 31, 25, 22, and 20 yards.

Williams’ defense gave up 260 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half alone before bouncing back in the second half to give the offense a chance to rally.

But the hole once again was too deep.