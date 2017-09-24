Browns Rookie DE Myles Garrett Closer To Returning, But Still Inactive Against Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (92.3 The Fan) – Nearly 2 1/2 hours prior to kickoff Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett ran sprints to test his sore right ankle.

Garrett was inactive for his third straight game despite making significant progress this past week as he continues to wait to make his regular season NFL debut.

Garrett suffered the injury on Sept. 6 when a teammate inadvertently stepped on his right ankle during practice.

Linebacker Jamie Collins, who is also inactive, was ruled out Friday after suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter at Baltimore.

Quarterback Cody Kessler was inactive for the third straight week as Kevin Hogan continues to serve as the backup QB for rookie DeShone Kizer.

Receiver Sammie Coates, who has a hamstring injury, offensive linemen Marcus Martin and Zach Banner and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill were also inactive for Sunday’s game.