Best Places For Iced Coffee In Cleveland

By Mark Horning

Late September in Cleveland means warm days and cool evenings and it is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some outdoor activities. With the temperatures still comfortable it is also the perfect time to enjoy an ice coffee. Cleveland offers a variety of small shops that specialize in the chilled brew. Check them out before the snow flies.

duck-rabbit coffee

2135 Columbus Road

Cleveland, OH 44113

www.duckrabbitcoffee.com

As for their name, you will need to go to their website and click on “about” to get the skinny on that. As for what they do…its coffee that is “seen as an object of refined taste as opposed to a commodity.” They deal direct with individual coffee growers in El Salvador, Ethiopia and Brazil and reviews from customers rave about their iced coffee varieties.

Rising Star Coffee Roasters

2187 Murray Hill Road

Cleveland, OH 44106

(216) 860-4897

www.risingstarcoffee.com

Their philosophy is simple…buy the best coffee while paying a living wage to the farmer and producer in what they term “Relationship Coffee.” Rising Star’s roasting choices are based on decisions made by the farmers and producers in order to insure that their hard work and personalities come through in ever cup. Many feel that this is the best coffee in Cleveland if not the world. Call ahead to order any one of seven ice coffee choices as well as pastries. They also serve hot coffee, teas, juices and more. Six locations including Ohio City, Little Italy, The Arcade, Lakewood, Fairmont and The Roastery located in the Hildebrant Building. Hours are available on-line.

Superior Pho

3030 Superior Ave. East

Cleveland, OH 44114

(216) 781-7462

www.superiorpho.com

Although known throughout Cleveland as an award winning Vietnamese Restaurant this establishment is also celebrated for its outstanding Cà phê sữa đá (Vietnamese iced coffee with condensed milk) and Café den (Vietnamese black iced coffee). Stop in for coffee and a small dish or order up an entire meal. They also offer carry-out.

Pour Cleveland

530 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44115

(216) 479-0395

www.pourcleveland.com

Their mission is to serve really good coffee and make people happy. The shop is known for their knowledgeable baristas who obsess over the quality and consistency of their product using coffee from the best roasters all over the world. The shop also offers retail beans, fresh pastries, carry-out, catering, brewing equipment, power sourced tables and free wifi.

Erie Island Coffee Company

19300 Detroit Ave.

Rocky River, OH 44116

(216) 333-1510

www.erieislandcoffee.com

“Perfection in every cup!” So says the web site. It began as a partnership between a television producer, a photographer, a ferry boat captain and a Starbucks manager in a 350 square foot space on Kelley’s Island. From there they opened their flagship store on Cleveland’s East 4th Street and later a second location in Rocky River. Their goal is to create a coffee shop that can satisfy the highest expectations. They offer a number of iced coffees as well as frozen and blended frappes along with various food items.

