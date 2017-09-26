Cavaliers Would Welcome Wade With Open Arms

by JAKE KAUFFMAN

The Cavaliers come into their 2017-2018 season with plenty of new faces on the Wine and Gold and one more will reportedly be added soon. Although he’s a new face to Cleveland, LeBron James is very familiar with the soon to be Cavalier, Dwyane Wade.

The 35 year old wing is heading into his 15th season but according to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, Wade will sign in Cleveland as early as Wednesday. His former teammate James knows Wade still has gas left in the tank.

“I would love to have D-Wade apart of this team,” said James. “I think he brings another championship DNA, a championship pedigree. It brings another play-maker to the team, can get guys involved, that can make plays, and also just has a great basketball mind. It would be great to have him here.”

James also spoke during Cavs’ Media Day about keeping in touch with the man who helped him raise two Larry O’Brien Trophies in Miami.

“I’ve talked to DWade throughout the whole summer and I will probably reach out to him as well but it’s really not up to me,” says LeBron. “It’s up to DWade if he can clear waivers then it’s up to our front office. But I hope we can bring him in, I’d love to have him.”

Wade spent last season in Chicago with less than stellar results as the Bulls lost to the Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games for the Bulls.

LeBron’s current teammates are also excited for the chance to play alongside his former championship running mate. Tristan Thompson believes the veteran Wade will have no problem fitting in.

“I’ve known Dwyane for a pretty long time, we work out with the same guys in the summertime so I’ve definitely seen him this summer,” says Thompson. “He’s looks good, been working out, shooting the ball really well.”

“I’m all for having more players, more depth, more dogs, guys that want to prove themselves,” said T.T. “Definitely would welcome him with open arms.”

But making sure he'll fit in will be coach Ty Lue's job and he's up to the challenge.

“I can’t speak about Dwyane but it’s every year especially when you ad new guys, adding all the guys we added, 4 or 5 new guys, it’s always tough and challenging,” said Lue. “Anytime you get new pieces, new players it’s always challenging but I’m up for the challenge and so are the players. We’ll figure it out and it’ll be a good year for us.”

The signing of Wade would come just days after another veteran linked to LeBron James and the Cavaliers, Carmelo Anthony, was traded to Oklahoma City.

Vardon believes the signing of Wade will be finalized Wednesday as he is expected to sign a veteran’s minimum deal for around $2.3 million.