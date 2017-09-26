MISSING: Drone With Playoff Importance

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – If you are a fan of the Cleveland Indians and found an unattended drone in Westlake’s Clague Park around 6 PM on Monday, it may be in your best interest to seek out the original owner.

It may be in the best interest of Trevor Bauer and the Indians as well.

The tech-loving son of engineers who throws projectiles to pay the bills lost his drone, affectionately known as Iron Man, in the spacious confines at Clague and Hillard after leaving it unattended. If he does not find it, there may be a repeat of a controversy from the 2016 playoffs.

Bauer crafted the airborne device himself, as well as a needed backup, which has now become the primary drone.

“If I don’t get it back, I’ll have to make a third one,” he said. “And no Cleveland fan wants me to be building a drone right now.”

The 26-year old famously cut a finger on his right hand while repairing a drone during the 2016 ALCS, forcing him out of a game as the gash opened, resulting in heavy blood flow from the finger.

For those who can still view his Twitter account while signed into their own, Bauer posted a missing poster for his device, listing @BauerOutage as the contact in case of discovery.

The drone had crashed, but Bauer had located it before noticing that the attached GoPro camera had fallen off at some point in between. Upon discovering the crash site, Bauer embarked on a quest for the camera, leaving the scene with the drone unattended.

“About a minute in I bumped the ground and the GoPro came loose, but I didn’t realize it because the drone stayed in the air,” he said. “About an hour, an hour and 15 minutes later, I finally found the GoPro playing in the grass in a completely different part of the park. So I got it, took it back, packed up my stuff, went to pick up the drone and it was not there.”

Bauer said he does not believe there was malicious intent in the disappearance, taking responsibility for leaving his possession unattended. He laughed at the idea of a police report, but admitted that the process of having to build another backup would be more than he would like.

“One iteration of a frame takes anywhere between 15-20 hours,” he said. “Then you have to order the carbon fiber. Which takes two weeks to get it cut and brought in. Takes about eight hours to actually put the thing together and assemble it, solder it, tune it. The firmware and different stuff. Then all the crash testing, and you break it. Then you have to repeat the process and update the design and stuff like that. So it’s just a matter of the time commitment.”

With eerily similar timing to Bauer’s first drone mishap, the process may be a commitment that anyone would try to avoid.