Browns Notes: DE Myles Garrett Still Idle With High Ankle Sprain

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett was back on the bike again Wednesday meaning that he’ll likely need 1 more week before making his regular season FL debut.

Garrett is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that he suffered on Sept. 6 when an unknown teammate stepped on his right ankle during practice.

Last week Garrett returned to the exercise bikes and was ultimately listed as ‘doubtful’ last Friday even though he was a DNP for the week. He was inactive for a third straight week this past Sunday despite running sprints 2 1/2 hours before the game.

Plays To Be Made – Browns rookie safety Jabrill Peppers has no questions or complaints about where Gregg Williams plays him defensively.

In fact, Peppers found it hard to sleep after watching film from Sunday’s loss at Indianapolis.

“I couldn’t sleep for about two days. I just feel like if I make a few of the plays that I missed, it is a different outcome in that game,” Peppers said. “At the end of the day, you have to take it on the chin, don’t run from anything and just keep getting better. I know I have to play better. I don’t need anyone to tell me that, but at the end of the day, we all have to play better. We continuously come out and shoot ourselves in the foot and try to gnaw our way back into the game. You are not going to win many ballgames like that.”

Peppers believes that there are plays to be made by everyone in Williams’ defense, including himself, and it is up to the players to make them when the opportunities present themselves. From his standpoint, he didn’t do that on Sunday.

“It is definitely humbling, but my first year at Michigan, I faced some adversity, as well. I wasn’t playing the way I like to and I got hurt,” Peppers said. “I have never run from adversity, never run from criticism. I just rise to the occasion. I’m three games in of real football and you just have to keep preparing the same way you have been preparing but take it up a notch. How do guys look at you on film now and what do you have to chase off tape? That is how I’m going about it right now. I’m not going to be down on myself or lose confidence or anything like that. It is part of the game.”

Johnny Barred From CFL For 2017 – Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel will not be permitted to play in the Canadian Football League in 2017 the league’s commissioner announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“After an extensive process of due diligence and an in-person meeting with Mr. Manziel, the Commissioner has decided that he will not register any contract for Mr. Manziel for this season. However, Mr. Manziel will be eligible to sign a contract for the 2018 season and, if Mr. Manziel meets certain conditions that have been spelled out by the Commissioner, the CFL will register that contract. The specifics of those conditions are confidential and will not be disclosed. The CFL has extended the stay on the expiry of the 10-day window for Mr. Manziel until Nov. 30, 2017 and therefore Mr. Manziel will remain on Hamilton’s negotiation list until that date.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats expressed interest in Manziel, who was cut by the Browns in March of 2016 following a series of off-the-field incidents including an assault investigation, earlier this month.

Injury Report – WR Kenny Britt, DE Myles Garrett (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (concussion), TE Randall Telfer, WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), Jeff Thomas (knee/rest)