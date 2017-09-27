Casey Stern: Mike Clevinger In The Bullpen Is Like Having A Second Andrew Miller For The Playoffs

Casey Stern of MLB Network Radio and Turner Sports joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk some Indians baseball.  Casey gave 3 reasons why Mike Clevinger make a lot of sense in the bullpen, why Indians fans have to trust Terry Francona, where Jose Ramirez will finish in the MVP voting and why he thinks Corey Kluber is the AL Cy Young winner, if you can trust Jason Kipnis everyday in centerfield, if he is concerned about Bryan Shaw and which team presents the most danger to the Tribe in the playoffs.

