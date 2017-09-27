Dwyane Wade Officially Signs With Cavs, Reunites With LeBron James

Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade officially signed a one year, veteran minimum ($2.3 million) contract on Wednesday to become a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs held an evening practice, and Wade signed his contract right when he cleared waivers at 5 pm to be in the practice.

‘D-Wade’ tweeted out a welcome to Cleveland on Wednesday.

Wade is coming off one season in Chicago with the Bulls after 13 seasons with the Miami Heat.

Wade is a 12-time NBA all-star, and has a career average of 23.3 points per game.

Cavs superstar LeBron James played four seasons with Wade from 2010-2014, where the two won two NBA titles. James and Wade are also close friends, bonding over coming into the league in the 2003 NBA Draft together, and winning gold medals on multiple Olympics.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen