Dwyane Wade Officially Signs With Cavs, Reunites With LeBron James

Dwyane Wade officially signed a one year, veteran minimum ($2.3 million) contract on Wednesday to become a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs held an evening practice, and Wade signed his contract right when he cleared waivers at 5 pm to be in the practice.
‘D-Wade’ tweeted out a welcome to Cleveland on Wednesday.
Wade is coming off one season in Chicago with the Bulls after 13 seasons with the Miami Heat.
Wade is a 12-time NBA all-star, and has a career average of 23.3 points per game.
Cavs superstar LeBron James played four seasons with Wade from 2010-2014, where the two won two NBA titles. James and Wade are also close friends, bonding over coming into the league in the 2003 NBA Draft together, and winning gold medals on multiple Olympics.