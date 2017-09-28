Cleveland Connection: The Music Settlement

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
The Music Settlement
The Music Settlement provides early childhood education, music instruction, and music therapy to people of all ages and levels of experience in Northeast Ohio. Their venues include a campus at University Circle, Ohio City’s BOP STOP at The Music Settlement live-music and education venue, and a new campus being constructed on Detroit Ave. between W. 25th and W. 28th in Ohio City. More info HERE!
Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.
Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.