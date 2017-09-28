Doug Dieken: You Can’t Blame DeShone Kizer For The Browns Bad Start, Myles Garrett Needs A Full Week Of Practice Before Playing Him

Filed Under: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Corey Coleman, Isaiah Crowell, Jabrill Peppers, Jordan Leslie, Kenny Britt, Myles Garrett

Browns analyst Doug Dieken joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns and to preview the Bengals.

Doug tried to help answer the question of what is the Browns identity, why he think DeShone Kizer has done well so far this season and what he needs to work on, and if the offensive line is starting to look better.

Dieken also talks about what Hue Jackson needs to do to get Kizer and the WRs on the same page, what the identity of Cincinnati is, if the Browns need to put Myles Garrett on the field this week and what to do with Jabrill Peppers.

More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

92.3 The Fan Tailgate
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen