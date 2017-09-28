Gary Parrish: The Only Way To Clean Up College Basketball Is To Eliminate All The Rules

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports College Basketball Analyst, joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the NCAA basketball scandal involving the University of Louisville.
Gary talked about if he would want his favorite program to trade places with Louisville for the glory or be known as a program that does it right, how wide spread we could see this become in the NCAA, if Thad Matta could end up coaching Louisville this year, what other programs might be in jeopardy and if Rick Pitino will ever coach again.