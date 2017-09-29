Browns Notes: Myles Garrett, Danny Shelton Questionable Sunday

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Defensive lineman Myles Garrett and Danny Shelton are officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

Garrett was listed as limited and Shelton a DNP for Friday’s walk-through session which technically isn’t considered a practice.

Head coach Hue Jackson said Friday that the MRI tests came back positive for Shelton, who suffered a calf injury on Wednesday, and the injury was not serious.

As for Garrett, he will likely be a game-time decision as the team weighs the pros and cons of playing him 3 1/2 weeks after he suffered a high ankle sprain.

Man On A Mission – Duke Johnson is coming off of his best performance of the young season that saw him total 104 yards from scrimmage in a 31-28 loss at Indianapolis.

With a lack of depth and consistent production at receiver, Johnson has been asked to do more in that area and less running. Last week against the Colts he caught 6 of 7 targets for 81 yards and ran just twice for 23.

“He is on a mission,” run game coordinator Kirby Wilson said Friday.

On the season Johnson has caught 11 of 18 targets for 160 yards while rushing just 6 times for 44 yards.

“It is very impressive because he is a man who is wearing many hats right now for this offense,” Wilson added. “He likes having the pressure put on him. He is a guy with not a lot of experience but he has more than most of the other young guys. As a staff, we like to put more on his plate because he has the experience, game film, game action and he has a history of making plays in ball games so we count on him to deliver a lot for us.”

Alumni Weekend – The Browns’ annual alumni weekend teed off Friday with the annual golf tournament and Saturday evening the team will induct former defensive back Bernie Parrish (1959-66) and linebacker-fullback Tony Adamle (1947-51, 1954) into the Legends program. Both players will also be honored at halftime of Sunday’s game.

Injury Report – OUT: LB Jamie Collins (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: DT Danny Shelton (calf), DE Myles Garrett (ankle), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring); LIKELY TO PLAY: Joe Thomas (knee/rest), RG Kevin Zeitler (thumb), WR Kenny Britt (knee), RB Isaiah Crowell (shoulder), RB Duke Johnson (shoulder), TE Randall Telfer (knee), DL Emmanuel Ogbah (shoulder);