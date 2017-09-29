Indians ALDS Games Sell Out

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Indians announced this morning that the three potential American League Divisional Series games are sold out.

The Indians will open the post-season on Thursday at Progressive Field as start times will be announced later.

Game Two of the best-of-five series will be a week from today and a potential Game Five will take place on Wednesday, October 11th.

The Indians are currently fighting for home-field advantage as they lead the Houston Astros by one game for the top seed in the American League. The Indians are also just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball.