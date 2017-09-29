Mary Kay Cabot: The Browns Are Going To Have To Scrap, Claw And Fight For A Win This Season

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns.

Mary Kay talked about caoch Hue Jackson’s attitude with the media and how he’s trying to set the example for the team, if she thinks Myles Garrett should play this weekend for the Browns, if Gregg Williams should get a pass because of injuries, what we need to see out of DeShone Kizer against Cincinnati, if the Browns should put Jabrill Peppers on offense and what she thinks the Browns will do during the National Anthem this week.

