OSU Coach Chris Holtmann: Our Staff Understands That The Quickest Way To Be Out Of A Job Is To Break A Major NCAA Rule

Ohio State Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Holtmann joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about his program and get his reaction to the rules violations going on in the NCAA. Coach answered whether he was shocked by aligations that NCAA programs are paying players, if he’s ever been approached by anyone to give money to recruits, how Ohio State University approaches anyone that breaks a major NCAA rule and how he’s been able to land
Coach Holtmann also talked about what NFL team he roots for and how he will far throwing out the 1st pitch for the Indians tonight.