Bengals CB Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Doesn’t Believe Hue Jackson Can Win With Roster He’s Been Given

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Even the Cincinnati Bengals feel sorry for Hue Jackson.

And they just got done demolishing his football team 31-7.

Jackson’s former boss, Marvin Lewis, had some advice for the Browns’ coach as the 2 hugged at midfield after the game: “Don’t let ’em quit on ya,” Lewis said.

It’s Oct. 1st and the Browns can already start making vacation plans for January 1st but Jackson will have to try and keep his team resisting that urge for the second straight year.

“I know you say they’re getting a lot of talent, but I don’t know,” Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones said in the Bengals locker room after Sunday’s game. “From watching today and watching film, I probably shouldn’t say this, but it’s going to be hard to win with that group.”

Jones and the Bengals know and still respect Jackson from the years he spent coaching under Marvin Lewis but it’s even painful for them to watch what Jackson has been given to work with, which in their view is, well, nothing.

“I’m just saying all-around football,” Jones told reporters, “I don’t know if Hue has enough to win.”

Jackson is 1-19 as head coach of the Browns, who are the only team in the league yet to hold a lead in a game this season.

But what do you expect when executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown stripped the roster the last 2 years of what little experienced talent the Browns actually had and replaced it with young, inexperienced players? 38 of the 53 on the roster have 2 or fewer years of experience and 47 of the 53 weren’t even here prior to 2016.

Jones didn’t see much desperation or fight in the winless Browns that he saw from his teammates, who were also searching for their first win until they came to Cleveland.

“It didn’t seem like it,” Jones said. “Of course we did. We’re not used to losing, man. We’ve got a lot of guys in here. A lot of talent. A lot, offense and defense, and for whatever reason we didn’t win in the first three.”

The annually bad Buffalo Bills are 3-1. The (allegedly) tanking New York Jets are 2-2. Meanwhile the Browns resemble the same stink, stank, stunk they’ve been for 2 decades.

And the stench in Cleveland is getting stronger by the week as the losses begin to pile up and it’s so bad that they can smell it all the way down by the Ohio River.