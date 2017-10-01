Browns Avoid Shutout But Not Much Good, A Ton Of Bad In 31-7 Loss To Bengals

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Penalties, dropped passes, blown assignments, mistakes galore.

Just another fun-filled afternoon of Cleveland Browns football.

Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals looked like Super Bowl contenders in the first half that saw him complete 17 of his first 18 passes for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead 21-0 at intermission. Dalton finished 25 of 30 passes for 286 yards with 4 touchdowns and a rating of 146.0.

Here’s a look at the good and a ton of bad from Sunday’s fourth loss to start the season.

The Good

– Emmanuel Ogbah: Ogbah blew by the right side of Cincinnati’s line to knock the football from Andy Dalton’s hand, then got up and landed on the loose football. Ogbah stripped Jeremy hill on the next series but the Bengals fell on the loose ball to prevent a second turnover in as many series. Ogbah limped off with trainers on Giovani Bernard’s 61-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass that went for a TD and 21-0 lead.

Avoiding the shutout – Kevin Hogan relieved DeShone Kizer in the fourth quarter and led a 12-play, 63-yard scoring drive to avoid the first shutout since being blanked 30-0 on Dec. 14, 2014 against the Bengals at home. Duke Johnson scored from 1 yard out with 1:54 to play in the game. Receiver Kasen Williams drew a pass interference on fourth-and-goal in the corner of the endzone on cornerback William Jackson and tight end David Njoku also drew a PI to keep the drive alive.

Johnson was the lone bright spot catching 9 of 10 targets for 47 yards and he ran for 13 yards and a score on 4 carries.

That’s it.

The Bad

– The Browns offense: They did nothing Sunday and the ineptitude was mind numbing. Following Ogbah’s recovery Isiah Crowell netted 0 yards on 2 carries – gained 5 on first down, lost 5 on second down before Kenny Britt, who was flagged for a false start on third down on the opening offensive series, slipped on a sideline route coming back for the football which was also thrown low by Kizer. Rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez then hooked the ensuing 48-yard field goal wide left and that was the afternoon in microcosm.

Their possessions Sunday (plays-yards-result): 3-7-punt, 4-0-missed field goal, 6-16-punt, 10-49-interception, 3-2-punt, 4-18-Halftime, 3-2-punt, 5-17-punt, 9-25-on downs, 3-3-punt before the scoring drive.

DeShone Kizer finished 16 of 34 for 118 yards with an interception and a 43.5 rating before mercifully being pulled in the fourth quarter with 6:42 left.

Special teams – The Gonzalez miss, Adam Jones returned a 53-yard punt 40 yards to the Browns’ 35 which set up Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the day.

Kenny Britt – Britt had 1 highlight – a 26-yard catch-and-run early in the second quarter but that was about it. Britt had a false start on the first third down of the day, slipped on a comeback route on the next third down of the day and didn’t make the catch on a low ball and Bengals safety Clayton Fejedelem intercepted pass from Kizer that deflected off Britt’s chest. He finished the day with 3 catches out of 8 targets for 53 yards.

The receivers – Again not enough production from the position to help Kizer. This week Britt (8 targets, 3 rec. 52 yards), Ricardo Louis (9 targets, 5 rec. 64 yards), Kasen Williams (2 targets, 0 and 0) and Rashard Higgins (4 targets, 0 and 0) combined for 23 targets, 8 catches and 116 yards.

Big picture – The Browns, who are 1-19 under Hue Jackson, enter week 5 winless and without ever having a lead at any point this season. We all assumed last year’s 0-14 start was the bottom for the franchise but it’s clear that they are still riding the demon drop straight down the elevator shaft with no end in sight.