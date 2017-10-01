Myles Garrett, Jamie Collins And Danny Shelton Inactive For Browns v Bengals

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett’s NFL debut will have to wait at least another week and the Browns will be without 3 top defenders Sunday afternoon against Cincinnati.

Garrett is inactive for a fourth straight week Sunday against Cincinnati due to a high ankle sprain suffered Sept. 6 during practice.

Linebacker Jamie Collins will miss his second straight game after suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 loss at Baltimore on Sept. 17 and defensive tackle Danny Shelton is out after injuring his calf during practice this week

Garrett, who was listed as doubtful a week ago, was questionable this week after being limited in practice. He did participate in some team drills but is not back to 10 percent.

Also inactive for the Browns this week: quarterback Cody Kessler, receiver Sammie Coates as well as offensive linemen Marcus Martin and Zach Banner.

Rankings – CBS Sports: Bengals No. 30, Browns No. 32; AP PRO32: Bengals No. 27, Browns No. 32

Bengals Offense — Overall (31), Rush (21), Pass (28)

Bengals Defense — Overall (7), Rush (25), Pass (19)

Browns Offense — Overall (16), Rush (24), Pass (13)

Browns Defense — Overall (11), Rush (14), Pass (4)

Last Week – Bengals lost to Packers 27-24, OT; Browns lost to Colts 31-28

The Last Time – Dec. 11, 2016: Bengals beat the Browns 23-10.

Series History – Bengals lead 48-39, 24-12 since 1999

Projected Starters – OFFENSE: WR Rashard Higgins, LT Joe Thomas, LG Joel Bitonio, C JC Tretter, RG Kevin Zeitler, RT Shon Coleman, TE Randall Telfer, WR Kenny Britt, QB DeShone Kizer, RB Isaiah Crowell, FB Danny Vitale.

DEFENSE: DE Nate Orchard, DT Trevon Coley, DT Jamie Meder, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, WILL Christian Kirksey, MIKE Joe Schobert, SAM Jamie Collins, CB Jason McCourty, CB Jamar Taylor, S Jabrill Peppers, S Derrick Kindred.

Broadcast Information – Radio: 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX, 850 AM and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns radio network; TV: WOIO Cleveland 19 (CBS)

Kickoff – 1:03 p.m. – FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

