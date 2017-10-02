Carman And Lima Present “The Browns Blame Game” For Week 4

Every Monday after a Browns loss, Ken Carman And Anthony Lima go over moments from the game and assign blame for each failure.
Here are this week’s questions
- Who do you blame for the Browns not scoring after the turnover in the 1st quarter
- Who do you blame for the A.J. Green touchdown on 3rd and 6 in the 2nd quarter
- Who do you blame for the interception thrown by DeShone Kizer on the pass to Kenny Britt in the 2nd quarter
- Who do you blame for allowing Andy Dalton to start 17/18 for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns
- Who do you blame for the team not scoring a point until after the starters were pulled