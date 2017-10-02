Carman And Lima Present “The Browns Blame Game” For Week 4

Every Monday after a Browns loss, Ken Carman And Anthony Lima go over moments from the game and assign blame for each failure.

Here are this week’s questions

  1. Who do you blame for the Browns not scoring after the turnover in the 1st quarter
  2. Who do you blame for the A.J. Green touchdown on 3rd and 6 in the 2nd quarter
  3. Who do you blame for the interception thrown by DeShone Kizer on the pass to Kenny Britt in the 2nd quarter
  4. Who do you blame for allowing Andy Dalton to start 17/18 for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns
  5. Who do you blame for the team not scoring a point until after the starters were pulled

 

 

 

