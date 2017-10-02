Jim Donovan: I’m Trusting That The Browns Are Committed To The Process

The voice of the Cleveland Browns, Jim Donovan, joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to recap Browns vs. Bengals.
Jim told us what he saw as a positive yesterday during the game, what areas need the most improvement, if changes should be made to the staff, if he thinks Hue Jackson should hand over play calling, what his confidence level is in DeShone Kizer, if the team should try Kevin Hogan at QB, if he would think about trading Joe Thomas and if the should trade a high pick for a guy like Odell Beckham Jr.