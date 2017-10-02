Who Is Las Vegas Shooting Suspect, Stephen Paddock?

LAS VEGAS (CBS Local) — More than 50 people were killed and at least 200 were injured late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. The police have identified the gunman as Stephen Paddock, 64.

Here’s what we know about him so far:

Paddock was a resident of Mesquite, Nev. about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. According to Mesquite police, the department had no previous contact with him. Officials did not know how long he had been living in the area.

According to our sister station, CBS DFW, Paddock also had ties to the DFW area.

Paddock was found dead on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Authorities believe he committed suicide.

At least 10 guns were found in Paddock’s room – including several long rifles, according to police.

Paddock was targeting a crowd of 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival below.

Paddock’s resident is expected to be searched this morning.